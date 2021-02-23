Earl “Wayne” Pollard
February 6, 1943 –
February 16, 2021
Earl “Wayne” Pollard, 78, passed from this life to his heavenly home on February 16, 2021 after a long, hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s. He was born to Walter and Jessie Mae Pollard on February 6, 1943 in Angleton, Texas. Wayne grew up attending West Columbia schools and was an all-around athlete. In 1961, shortly after graduation, he enrolled in Sam Houston State Teachers College. While in college, Wayne married the love of his life, Margie Estelle Brumbelow and created a life with their two children, Kevin and Kalen.
Wayne received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1965, becoming the first person in his family to graduate from college. Shortly thereafter, he began his life-long dream and became a coach in Hempstead, Texas. While coaching in Hempstead, he continued his education and received his Master of Education in 1970 and later his Administrative Certificate. After coaching in Freer, Hempstead, Gonzales, and Sweeny, Texas for a total of 15 years, Wayne decided to hang up his cap and whistle and try something new.
Before long, Wayne received his certification with State Farm Insurance to become an agent and was offered an agency in his hometown of West Columbia. He enjoyed his 27 years with State Farm and retired in 2007. Wayne always said he never had a “job”, because he enjoyed everything he did so much.
Wayne was a member and attended Old Ocean Baptist Church, which later became New Shores Church. There he taught the youth in Sunday School for many years and served on many committees contributing to the church. Wayne was also a member of the West Columbia Rotary Club for more than 20 years. He was very faithful frying fish for them at their annual Rotary Fish Fry and Shrimp Boil, until Parkinson’s physically took its toll on him. After Wayne retired, he became a board member on the Varner Creek Utility District for 14 years.
In Wayne’s spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and he played every chance he could. Wayne and Margie played golf as a couple in many tournaments, traveling to many different states. Along his journey of life, another one of Wayne’s hobbies included watching his grandkids play sports. Wayne, also known as “Gan Gan”, was always assured to be a smiling face in the crowd cheering the grandkids on at every sporting event possible.
Wayne fought Parkinson’s with vigor and never gave up, which is why he survived with the brutal disease for 15 years. Wayne is a prime example of hope and perseverance, and he leaves a legacy to be remembered for a lifetime as a husband, father, ‘Gan Gan’, and a true inspiration to all of those who had the honor of knowing him.
Wayne is survived by his loving, caring wife, Margie, of 59 years; his son, Kevin Blane Pollard; his daughter and son-in-law, Kalen and Doug Bailey; grandchildren, Douglas Blayne Bailey, Brenna Kay Bailey, and Kostin Blane Pollard; his sister, Mary Ruth Kilsby; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Wilma and Scotty Barnes; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral services for Earl Wayne Pollard will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at New Shores Baptist Church, 6303 FM Rd. 1459, Sweeny, Texas. A visitation with the family will be on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia. Interment will follow in Old Columbia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Wayne would be honored by memorial donations to the West Columbia Rotary Club for student scholarships at P.O. Box 943, West Columbia, Texas 77486.
