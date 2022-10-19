Angeline Fabrygel Ferguson
June 13, 1933 –
Septrmber 22, 2022
Angeline “Ann” Fabrygel Ferguson was born in Markham, Texas , on June 13, 1933 , and passed away on September 22, 2022 , at the age of 89, after a long illness.
She is survived by her children , Melissa (George Lambright) Ferguson, of Kerrville, Texas , Denise (Greg) Yennior, of Richmond, T e x as ; and Chris (Donna Kennedy) Kuban , of Fredericksburg, T e x as ; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by six siblings.
She is predeceased by her husband, H.V., and her son, H.V. “Bubba” Ferguson; parents, Emily and Christian Fabrygel and her siblings , Louis, Emil, Tina, Franklin, Joe Henry and Jerry Fabrygel; Georgia Natho and Evelyn “Evie” Divin, and her companion, Albert Pavlock.
Our mother attended Lamar High School and initially worked as a practical nurse. She later began working at Texas Instruments and eventually retired from there.
Our mother loved Monet’s paintings, Neil Diamond’s voice and satsumas from her carefully tended tree, but, above all, she loved her family. Her favorite season was fall so we were not surprised when she passed away on the autumn equinox. She loved to read. Her favorite poem was “Evangeline” by Longfellow. She was a talented seamstress. When we were young she sewed clothes for our Barbie dolls, including beautiful, intricate wedding gowns. After she retired, she enjoyed journaling, playing word search games, and she never missed an episode of Jeopardy or Judge Judy. She was an excellent cook and some of our favorite meals were a Czech sauerkraut dish, turkey and cornbread dressing, chicken and dumplings and, for dessert, kolaches. She was very proud of her Czech heritage. Her native language was Czech and she learned to speak English in elementary school.
She was a member of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Damon. She worshiped our Lord and was devoted to the Blessed Mother. Her favorite saint was Anthony of Padua. She loved reminding us that his feast day fell on her birthday.
Our family owes a debt of gratitude to our sister Denise and her husband Greg who lived near and were primary caregivers for our mother; and caregiver, Teresa Vincik,
A Celebration of our mother’s life will be held at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home at 10:00a.m. on October 22, 2022, with interment following at the Catholic Cemetery in Damon, Texas.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.