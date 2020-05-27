Troy Leon Carter, Jr.
May 9, 1943 –
May 19, 2020
Troy Leon Carter, Jr., 77, of Brazoria, passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed many things in life, but what brought him the most joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rita; daughter, Lori Carter, of Amarillo; daughter, Cheryl Williams, of Brazoria; grandsons, Evan and Jack Williams, of Brazoria; sister, Janice Taylor and husband, Jim, of Richmond; sister, Bette Harp and husband, Dewey, of East Bernard; brother, Tommy Carter and wife, Janice, of Angleton; sister-in-law, Wanda Carter, of Angleton; along with many nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Troy Leon Carter, Sr. and Bobbie Carter; and brother, John Carter.
Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.
