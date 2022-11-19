Katherine Evie Collins Morris Phillips, 91, of Brazoria, Texas, passed away from this world November 16, 2022. Katherine was born April 18, 1931, at home in Danbury, Texas, to Clyde and Ruby (Killough) Collins.
She and her family moved to Louisiana, when she was two years old. Then came back to Danbury, Texas, in 1941, and then in 1943, to Lake Jackson, Texas. She was a proud Freeport High graduate class of ‘49 as well as a Lake Jackson pioneer. She married William Edward Morris January 5, 1952, in Lake Jackson, Texas, and raised three children together.
She and William worked at Lake Drug in Lake Jackson, together before they were married. When her children got older, she worked with her husband at Bottom Dollar Foods and then their own business, Bill’s Jiffy Mart stores. After William passed on, she married Charlie Phillips April 18, 2009, in Brazoria, Texas. She loved traveling, working her circle word puzzles, writing in her journal, and to go out dancing at The American Legion Hall in Angleton as well as Cooter Browns Club in Brazoria. Also, loved her cat’s like they were her children.
She is predeceased by both her parents; her husbands, William Morris and Charlie Phillips; her sisters, Vivian Henderson and Judy Shaddock; her brothers-in-law, Clyde Henderson and Joe “Buddy” Shaddock; daughter-in-law, Joyce Morris; son-in-law, Tommy Kerr; grandson, Dusty Morris; and step-daughter, Ann Stahl.
She is survived by her son, Stan Morris; son, Terry Morris and wife, Lisa; daughter, Cindy Kerr; and step-son, John Phillips and wife, Cathy; grandchildren, Rita Morris Holder and husband, Michael, Steven Morris and Naeomi, Terra Brown and husband, Wayne, David Morris, Kevin Morris, and Scott Morris and wife, Jacqueline; along with ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; good friend, Cecilia Kirk, and special grandanimaldaughter, Tigger.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Graveside Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Angleton Cemetery in Angleton, Texas.
