Michelle Camille Fortner
August 27, 1940 –
July 5, 2022
In Loving Memory of Michelle Camille Fortner, 81, of Rosharon, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 5, 2022, in Angleton, Texas. She was born on August 27, 1940, in France, to her parents Julien and Lucienne (Schwalm) Petit.
She was a French citizen born in Riviere-les-Fosses (Haute-Marne) she married the love of her life, an American Soldier, in 1959, and they had two children. She would move to the United States in the later 1960’s leaving behind her beloved family. She enjoyed working as a housekeeper for many local families who became very special friends. She loved to grow beautiful flowers in her yard. Her greatest love was to be MawMaw to all. She took great joy in spending time and traveling with family. They went on many adventures together. She loved and missed her family in France and her husband’s family in West Virginia.
Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. in the Palms Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, July 11, 2022, with Joseph Dudley officiating. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation prior to her graveside service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Michelle’s family and friends are invited to meet Angleton Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, to lay her to rest.
Left to cherish Michelle’s memory are her children, Sandra (Kenny) Hankins and Richard Fortner; her grandchildren, Tye (Jessica) Finch, Travis Finch, Tanner Finch, Kenya (Francisco) Zamora, Chelsea Wolters; her great-grandchildren, Taylor Finch, Tarrah Finch, Trent Hankins, Maddix Evins, Hailey Watson, Kylee Finch, Brett Fortner, Christian Fortner, Christian Filomeno, Oriana Filomeno, Natalie Zamora, Ariel Zamora, Frankie Zamora and Kendalyn Zamora; as well as her four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Nicole (Serge) Thomas; and family in France. As well as her sister-in-law, Rosalie Fox; and family in West Virginia.
Awaiting Michelle’s arrival in heaven is her husband, Harvey N. Fortner; her mother, Lucienne Schwalm; brothers, Jean Claude Petit and Francois Petit; and grandson, Kenny D. Hankins.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Tye Finch, Travis Finch, Tanner Finch, Trent Hankins, Nathan Edgil, Garrett Groth, John Crockett and Chelsea Wolters.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Michelle Camille Fortner.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.