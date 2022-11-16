Brian Alan Hoskins
October 1, 1962 –
November 13, 2022
Brian Alan Hoskins passed away at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the age of sixty surrounded by his family after losing his battle with cancer. He was born on October 1, 1962, in Freeport, Texas, at the Dow Hospital to Leighton Gray and Ida Udell Hoskins.
Brian grew up in Lake Jackson, Texas and graduated from Brazoswood High School in 1981. He married Debra Gentry and had two sons, Brian and Kenneth. After graduation, he went to work at Freeport Welding along with various other jobs before he went to work for the Port of Freeport where he was a member of the International Longshoremen’s Association for 20 plus years. He later married Shaun Terry Sanders and became a step-father to Lauren, Chad and Chase Sanders. Brian had a lifelong dream to be in law enforcement, left the port and enrolled in the police academy at Brazosport College. After graduation, he went to work for the Angleton Police Department where he served for nearly 17 years. While at Angleton Police Department he served as patrol officer, patrol sergeant, CID Sargeant, and became a part of the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force. Upon finishing his service to Angleton, he began working at Brazosport College Police Department. He also was an LE Training Academy Board Member, hiring review board member, Citizen’s Police Academy Instructor and APD Assistant Instructor for Leadership classes. In his time in Law Enforcement, he received Officer of the Year, earned a Blue Star, Medal of Valor and employee of the month.
In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing and being active in his community by serving at Clute Little League, Angleton High School Athletic Booster Club and coaching softball for the 18U Texas Hawks Gold softball team in Spring Klein GSA. His time as a softball coach, assisted in developing young female athletes earning numerous college scholarships. He also enjoyed hanging out with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leighton Hoskins, mother and father in law Jim and Neoma Terry and grandson Hudson.
He has survived by his wife, Shaun; children, Brian and wife Amber, Kenneth, Lauren and Mark Guthrie, Chad and Samantha Sanders, Chase Sanders and fiance Lindsey; mother, Dell Hoskins; sister, Rhonda and husband Terry Lindsey; brother, Eric and wife July Hoskins; daughter in-law Sarah Hoskins; grandchildren Jordyn, Austin, Tinley, Makenzy, Julian, Connor, Hannah, Kaitlyn, Sage, Grayson and Dawsyn along with numerous other relatives.
The service will be held at Life Foursquare Church on Friday, November 18, 2022, The viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. with the service following after. The service will be officiated by Pastor Sam Bundick. Interment will be at Angleton Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are JD White, Jason Crews, John Delgado, Quenton Rush, Jay Wilkinson, Chris Dahlstrom, Dustin Kreidler and Chris Caldwell. Honorary pallbearers will be the Brazosport College Police Department.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Angleton PD Shop with a Cop.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
