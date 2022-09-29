A Celebration of Life for Elizabeth Aslakson Mathis will be Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas.
Beth passed away on August 31, 2022, in the Lake Jackson home where she grew up. She was born on February 26, 1962, in Midland, Michigan, and moved to Texas, when she was five. She graduated from Brazoswood High School, Class of 1980. She is a graduate of the University of the South at Sewanee, Tennessee, and earned a Masters degree in Psychology from the University of Houston, in 1994.
Beth married Stephen Mathis in 1992. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on August 1, 2022. Together she and Steve raised two caring sons who adored their mom. She was a devoted wife and mother as well as a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and loyal friend.
Beth was a devout Christian woman, faithfully serving at her church in many capacities including choir member, youth director, vestry person and Senior Warden. Her entire life, both personal and professional, was given to helping others, especially those with disabilities. Until July, of this year she was Director of Adult Services at the Benedictine School for Exceptional Children in Ridgely, Maryland.
Beth and Steve lived in Easton, Maryland, from 2015, until this August when they returned to Lake Jackson, to be with family during her final days. Her family is deeply grateful for the many caring friends and countless prayers that attended her during those days.
She is preceded in death by her father, Corbin Aslakson; and her mother-in-law, Francis Mathis.
She is survived by her mother, Charlotte Aslakson; husband, Stephen Mathis; sons, Davis Mathis and Cameron Mathis; brother, Kenneth Aslakson and his wife, Julia Hormes; sister, Carla Aslakson-Yarnal and her husband, Christopher Yarnal; three nieces, Grace Yarnal, Anna Yarnal and Penelope Aslakson; father-in-law, Freddy Mathis; and brother-in-law, Mike Mathis, his wife, Nancy; and their children and grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be made to:
The Benedictine Foundation (benschool.org/foundation/ways-to-give) or to
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.