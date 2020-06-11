William Ross Watson “Bill”
William Ross Watson (Bill), died peacefully on June 1, 2020 of Prostate Cancer. June 4th he would have been 80 years young. He was born in Houston but moved at an early age to the Mineral Wells/Palo Pinto, Texas area where he lived and graduated from high school. He was very athletic and excelled at football, basketball, and baseball at Mineral Wells High School. He later attended Texas Tech University for a while and then moved to Houston where he spent the remainder of his life.
He started several businesses selling cabinets and countertops. Locally he started a cabinet shop in an old warehouse next to the train tracks in Danbury in the 70’s. Danbury Industries employed many local folks and later built a new facility west of town. He was a simple man that believed the people make the company.
He loved sports, playing bridge, and collecting coins. He was a member of several coin clubs and was the Vice President of one as well.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Jewerline Watson; his brother, Bob and his wife, Johnny Watson.
Bill is survived by his sons, Wade (Katherine) Watson, and Shade (Heather) Watson; two stepchildren, Matthew Russell and Kellie (Jake) Reed; three grandchildren, Chase, Tyler, and Ross Watson.
Funeral services will be held at Baum-Carlock-Baumgardner located at 302 West Hubbard, Mineral Wells, Texas 76067 on Thursday June 11th at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Palo Pinto Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.