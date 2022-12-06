Kenneth Franklin Thompson
October 26, 1953 –
November 23, 2022
Kenneth Franklin Thompson, beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, ascended into Heaven on November 23, 2022, at the age of 69.
The third of four children born to Sarah Eleanor Bird and Quincy Oliver Thompson, Kenneth was born on October 26, 1953, in Victoria, Texas. He lived in Bloomington, Texas, during his childhood years, where he was involved in football and band, and would eventually graduate as Valedictorian of his class.
He attended The University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Biomedical Engineering. His first job after graduation was in Ohio, but he came back to Texas where he spent the majority of his career, 17 years, as a Manufacturing Manager for pacemakers at Intermedics in both Freeport and Angleton, where he was greatly respected.
After leaving Intermedics, Kenneth settled down in Scottsdale, Arizona and worked for St. Jude Medical for the final 12 years of his career. He retired as Director of Manufacturing from St. Jude Medical in 2016.
After retiring, Kenneth moved back to Texas to be closer to family and focus on being a doting grandfather. His family cherished him being much closer to home and being able to spend so much valuable time with him.
When he wasn’t working or spending time with his family, his favorite hobby was to restore antique British sports cars. Kenneth was also passionate about following Jesus and attending church with his family every week. When he wasn’t at church or working on his cars, he enjoyed spending his free time on woodworking projects and playing golf.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sarah; and his father, Quincy.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Candace Thompson; and his five children, Tiffany Munro (husband, Tim), Jennifer Lockner (husband, Matt), Jonathan Thompson (wife, Kari), Sarah Bomar (fiancée, Scott LaReau), and Victoria Thompson (fiancée, Gant Sleeter-Cook). He is also survived by his thirteen beloved grandchildren, Hailey Lockner, Taylor Thompson, Karina Serrano, Aubree Lockner, Brandon Bomar, Kade Lockner, Justin Bomar, Elijah Thompson, Ava Munro, Travis Bomar, Olivia Munro, Jillian Thompson, and Evelyn Munro. He is also survived by his brother, Quincy Milo (Tommy) Thompson (wife, Brenda), his sisters, Arda Lee Madeley (fiancée, Douglas Smith), and Mary Barbara Crowley (husband, Gary); as well as a host of extended family members who loved him dearly.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church in Marble Falls, Texas, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. A luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m., followed by a church service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Crescent Valley Cemetery in Victoria, Texas, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
The family welcomes flowers or any donation to a charity of your choosing in Kenneth’s honor.
Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.