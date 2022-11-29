Micheal Thomas Whipple Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Micheal Thomas WhippleMicheal Thomas Whipple 55 years old of West Columbia , Texas , Passed away November 19, 2022, in Sandoval, Illinois.Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Whipple; children, Charmin Whipple, AnnaMae Whipple, Kenneth Whipple( wife Glenda) and Jonathon Hiltabidal; eight grandchildren, Kaylea, Devin, Marcus, Noah, Kenneth Jr., Riley, Hannah, and Hunter; and three siblings, Bonnie Ashmore, Ronda Strength-Whipple, Rena stringer.He was proceeded in death by his Father, Kenny Whipple; Mother, Anna Beede; and sister, Charmin Snarr.Pallbearers will be Speedy Whipple, Jimmy Whipple, Vallie Whipple, Buddy Whipple, Joe Whipple, and Speedy Gene Whipple.Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 10:30am until theFuneral Service at 1:00 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 98 N. 