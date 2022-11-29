Whipple

Micheal Thomas Whipple

Micheal Thomas Whipple 55 years old of West Columbia , Texas , Passed away November 19, 2022, in Sandoval, Illinois.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Whipple; children, Charmin Whipple, AnnaMae Whipple, Kenneth Whipple( wife Glenda) and Jonathon Hiltabidal; eight grandchildren, Kaylea, Devin, Marcus, Noah, Kenneth Jr., Riley, Hannah, and Hunter; and three siblings, Bonnie Ashmore, Ronda Strength-Whipple, Rena stringer.

He was proceeded in death by his Father, Kenny Whipple; Mother, Anna Beede; and sister, Charmin Snarr.

Pallbearers will be Speedy Whipple, Jimmy Whipple, Vallie Whipple, Buddy Whipple, Joe Whipple, and Speedy Gene Whipple.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 10:30am until theFuneral Service at 1:00 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 98 N. Dixie Dr. Lake Jackson, Texas, 77566.

