Shelley Denise (LeRibeus) Bennett
October 31, 1954 –
November 11, 2022
Shelley Denise (LeRibeus) Bennett, 68, of Sweeny, left this earth and stepped into the arms of her Savior on November 11, 2022.
Born on October 31, 1954, in Angleton, Texas, to William Charles and Nikita (Teague) LeRibeus. Shelley spent the first part of her life in Angleton, graduating from high school in 1973. Shelley married Terry Pollard in Angleton in 1971. They had two children Cheree and Chad.
Shelley found love again, this time with her high school sweetheart Tommy Bennett. They were reunited after forty-nine years and were married on April 26, 2019.
She was a strong, independent woman with a deep Christian faith. Shelley loved spending time with her family and friends and hosting people in her home. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs, and also enjoyed crocheting doilies for friends and family. She was the most kindhearted woman, and that kindness and warmth knew no limit. In 2001, that love extended to adopting Destiny LeRibeus shortly after she was born.
Shelley enjoyed keeping active and participating in various volunteer organizations. After 16 years of working for Memorial Herman Hospital, Shelley was still dedicated to helping community members navigate the midterm elections through her work at the polls in Brazoria County. She enjoyed participating in her ladies’ church group, tending to her chickens and her garden. She was always involved in the varying activities that her grandchildren were participating in, such as rodeo events, plays, sports games, and more.
Shelley loved to travel and in recent years enjoyed an Alaskan cruise with her mother Nikki. Most recently, Shelley and her husband traveled to Europe where they got time to see her son in England and also visit France and Germany.
She had a very generous heart that led her to support many organizations including the hotline for suicide prevention and being a donor to the gift of life, as well as donating bone marrow to someone fighting Leukemia.
Those that preceded her in death include her parents William Charles LeRibeus, Dick and Nikita Rogers; and sibling, Chuck LeRibeus and Tom Rogers.
Shelley is survived by her husband, Tommy Bennett; loving children, Cheree Biggs, Chad Vargo, Destiny LeRibeus, Walt (Rickie) and Angie Bennett; Her siblings, Sam LeRibeus, Rhonda (Myron) Scoggins, Diana (Mark) Miller; Her niece, Carrie Wittmer; and nephews, Bryson (Kristen), Blake (Eylse) and Kristopher LeRibeus and Matt Wittmer; Her grandchildren, will carry her memory in their hearts. Alex, Dawson and Kassidy Biggs, Cody and Riley Bennett. As well as numerous other family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held with visitation services from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Palms Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Sweeny Church of Christ with Pastor Tyrone Mynhier officiating. Interment will follow at Woodmen of the World Cemetery in Rosenberg. Pallbearers are Dawson Biggs, Walt Bennett, Bryson and Blake LeRibeus, Mark Miller and MyRon Scoggins. Honorary pallbearers Riley and Cody Bennett and Kristopher LeRibeus.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
