In Loving Memory of Charles Lee Lynch, who passed away peacefully at his home on December 7, 2022, in Angleton, Texas, at the age of 59. He was born to his parents James and Dorothy Lynch, Sr. on September 1, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. Charles was lucky enough to gain an additional loving father, Dennis Robertson, after his mother remarried, who raised and loved him as his own child.
Charles was a loving son, brother and uncle. He was an avid wrestling fan. If he was visiting family, he’d make sure he left in time to watch WWF, now known as WWE. He was a religious WWE viewer. If he didn’t leave in time, he would ask that it be tuned into wherever he would be at. Charles loved to work out at the Angleton Recreational Center, where he made friends. He was a handyman and landscaper by trade. He always loved taking care of the elderly yards and making sure their lawns were mowed in the neighborhood. Charles will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Angleton Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his sister, Sandra Jean Simmons. Pastor David Catoe will officiate the graveside service held at the cemetery located at 328 Angleton Cemetery Angleton, Texas 77515.
Left to cherish Charle’s memory are his parents, Dennis and Dorothy Robertson; his brother, James Lynch, Jr. (wife, Christina); his sister, Nancy Christian; his nieces and nephews, James, Kaitlynn and Lacie, his aunt, Martha Close; and numerous cousins and friends.
Awaiting Charles’ arrival in Heaven were his grandparents; and his sister, Sandra Jean Simmons.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Charles Lee Lynch.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
