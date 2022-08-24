Funeral services for Kirk Douglas Thomas, 65, of Angleton, Texas, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. John Baptist Church, 824 W. Hickory Street, Ville Platte, L ouisiana, with Rev. Freddie J. Jack eulogizing.
The second viewing will be prior to the service from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. John Memorial Garden, Ville Platte, Louisiana.
Kirk was a long time resident of Angleton, Texas, and passed away at his residence on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
He attended church at an early age at St. John Baptist Church in Ville Platte, Louisiana.
He retired after 35 years as a superintendent at Conoco Phillips. He enjoyed working on cars, loved dancing and listening to music especially Earth, Wind & Fire and Frankie Beverly & Maze.
Kirk is preceded in death by his son, Kirk Edward Thomas, Jr.; ex-wife, Loretta Thomas; parents, Edward Thomas, Sr. and Mildred Skinner Thomas; brothers, Paul Thomas, Elwood Thomas, Haywood Thomas and Raphael Thomas.
Kirk leaves to cherish his memories his spouse, Patricia Moon-Thomas, of Angleton; son, Darrin Kody Thomas (Destinee); daughter, Kaylan Jolie Thomas, both of Angleton; brothers, Harry Thomas (Mary), of Ville Platte, Louisiana, Charles Thomas (Dee), of Ville Platte, Louisiana, Jerry Thomas, of Houston, Texas, and Donald Brown (Therissa), of Crosby, Texas; sisters, Gloria Green (John), of South Bend, Indiana, Patricia Arvie, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Jean Ida Jolivette, of Ville Platte, Louisiana; grandchildren, Keaton Thomas and Kyng’ston Roy; god daughters, Jasmine Thomas and Bethany Thomas, of Ville, Platte, Louisiana; best friends, David Deville, of Spring, Texas, and Vernald Frank, of Oceanside, California, Ronnie Thomas and Ray Lewis, both of Ville Platte, Louisiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
The first viewing will be Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home - Angleton.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.
