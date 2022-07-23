Dorothy Andrews
Dorothy Andrews, 83, of Lake Jackson, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. Dorothy was born to John Robert McPhail and Annie Rainey Skidmore in Crockett, Texas. She would have turned 84 this November.
After graduating from Lutcher Stark High School in Orange, Texas, class of 1956, she moved to Houston and started her first job working as a secretary for Don McMillian Ford, eventually becoming Executive Secretary for Mr. McMillian. She soon married her first and only beau in 1958, Arthur ‘Art’ Andrews and was married until his passing in May 2008, just a few months shy of 50 years. She continued working for the McMillian family for 56 years, retiring in April of 2013.
She lived in Katy, Texas, for 46 years before moving to Lake Jackson, in May, of 2014, to live with her daughter and son-in-law for four years, until she moved into Elmcroft Assisted Living (now Sodalis). For the last four-and-a-half years up to her passing, this sassy, social butterfly enjoyed friends, Bingo, festive socials and events with the Staff and Caregivers, including her 80th birthday celebration with friends and family and her reign as Ms. Elmcroft during the 2018 Festival of Lights. We are also grateful for the incredible ladies with A-Med Hospice. Thank you Anne, Sara and Lizette for the care and genuine compassion show to Mom these past months. She will be remembered as one of their favorites for many years to come.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Bonnie and Linda; her brother, John; her brothers-in-law, Dennis and ‘J.B.,’ and her husband Art.
She is survived by her sister, Jane Hengst, of Montgomery; her brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Mindy McPhail of Wiley; and her sister-in-law, Audry McPhail, of Tuscola, along with all of their families; her daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and John Wilkinson, of Lake Jackson; ‘bonus’ daughters, Cathy Andrews, of Thousand Oaks, California, and Karen Kowal, of Houston; grandchildren, and their spouses and great-grandchildren, John and Monika Royalty, Josh & Ryan, of Humble; Megan & Duggan Stevenson, Kyla, Christian & Ben, of Knoxville, Tennessee; Nelson Royalty & James Phillips-Royalty, of Houston; Allison & Brian Curtis, Ella & Brisan, of Missouri City; and her ‘bonus’ grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Janet & Kevin Ross, Ben & Samantha, of Valencia, California; and Sarah & Eric Green & Everett, of Los Angeles, Califoronia; Jonathan & Kathryn Wilkinson & Easton, of Richwood; Landon & Blaine Wilkinson & Emory, of Lake Jackson; and Colton & Kelci Wilkinson & Adalynn, of San Antonio.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Restwood Funeral Home in Clute, Texas, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, 10:00 a.m. visitation and service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Craig Taylor of Family Life Church will officiate. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
