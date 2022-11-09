Jeremy Thomas Stone
March 25, 1977 –
September 24, 2022
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Dr. Jeremy Thomas Stone died in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Jeremy took his own life, the consequence of long-term depression.
Jeremy was born to Jim and Susan Stone on March 25, 1977, and grew up in the small coastal town of Angleton, Texas. He was the son of a preacher and a stay-at-home mom. They lived on the margin of the poverty line, where his father was often between jobs, and his mother was mentally ill and could not work. This experience was formative to his life-long dedication to social justice, working with marginalized communities, and his passionate work in community economic development.
During high school, Jeremy distinguished himself as a speech and debate team member at Angleton High School. Jeremy was friends with everyone and counted himself a member of almost every social circle at school. In 1993, when Jeremy was 15, his parents passed away, and Jeremy became a ward of the state of Texas. In 1995, when he graduated, he was voted “Most likely to live very, very far away.”
Very, very far away came true. Jeremy earned a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from Reed College, Portland, OR. After college, he served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Mongolia. He developed a love for travel and mountainous landscapes, saved up $10k by working the box office at a Frank Sinatra tribute theatre in Chicago, and traveled overland for six months from Istanbul through the Middle East, Central Asia, and all the ‘Stans, and eventually to China.
Jeremy then completed a Master’s in Public Administration from the Wagner School at New York University. One of his most formative work experiences was with the nonprofit organization Seedco Financial (Now called TruFund). This opportunity brought Jeremy to New Orleans from 2006-2008, after Hurricane Katrina, where his work included designing and managing small business recovery programs. He also developed and funded a $1 million fisheries assistance center in Louisiana that brought together nine agencies to support commercial fishermen and rural entrepreneurs.
From 2008 to 2022, Jeremy worked and volunteered with many Vancouver organizations, including EcoTrust Canada, Embers, Loco BC, the City of Vancouver, and Building Opportunities with Business (BOB). He was also the director of the Community Economic Development program at Simon Fraser University. Jeremy taught at the University of British Columbia and Tulane University. He loved traveling to small towns in BC, working with locals, and developing economic recovery initiatives. Subsequently, Jeremy started a consultancy firm, Recovery and Relief Services, Inc., which worked with local governments to prepare for and respond to economic shocks following disasters. He also returned to New Orleans annually to work with his friends in the Vietnamese fishing community. Jeremy was a founding board member for the nonprofit Coastal Communities Consulting, which aids in post-disaster recovery efforts such as the BP Oil Spill. His most recent employment was with the BC provincial government department of Emergency Management.
In June 2022, with the help of a Vanier Scholarship, Jeremy reached his lifelong goal of earning a Ph.D. in Community and Regional Planning from the University of British Columbia. His dissertation examined gentrification in the Central City neighborhood of New Orleans post-Katrina. His dissertation won the H. Peter Oberlander prize for the year’s best thesis. At his Ph.D. graduation ceremony, he held a picture frame of his loved ones who couldn’t join him.
As a Dad, Jeremy often crafted and created with his daughter, Ellie. From sewing projects to filming short movies and “meat science,” he was a dedicated and hands-on father. He was a feminist, an ally, and a voice for social justice, often taking Ellie to protests for Black Lives Matter, Indigenous and women’s rights, and climate change. Jeremy was also an advocate for rural and small local businesses. He understood that the culture of a place depended heavily on the local businesses that supported the community. As a Texas native, he was an avid fan of BBQ and made the best ribs and brisket north of the border. Jeremy worked hard to overcome his childhood trauma, addiction, and poverty to be a voice for change and goodness. He was brilliant but also down-to-earth, funny, sensitive, and incredibly kind.
Jeremy leaves behind a daughter, Ellie; his loving co-parent Anne Pearson; and his in-laws, Ron and Betty Anne; foster-family Laurie and Maurice, Zach and Kim; his adopted family, the Nguyens, in New Orleans East; as well as countless friends and loved ones who will carry his light and memory forward.
Friends and family will gather to celebrate Jeremy’s life on November 12, 2022, from 11 am to dusk at the Pavilion at Quintana Park. Jeremy requested there be no funeral but that his ashes be spread in three locations significant to his life: Surfside, Texas; his friend, Sugar’s, fishing dock outside New Orleans; and at Lake Edith in Jasper National Park, where he spent summers with Anne, Ellie, and their dog Mika.
A university scholarship will be set up to honor Jeremy’s memory. Please contact annepearson6@gmail.com for more information.
