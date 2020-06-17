Gerald Douglas Means
September 14, 1939 –
June 15, 2020
Gerald Douglas Means, 80, of Jones Creek, passed from this life on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born on September 14, 1939 in Liberty, Texas to John and Hattie Essie Means.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia. Burial will follow at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Betty Means; daughters, Tammy Scoggins, Stella Means, Kimberly Moreno; sister, Annette Hardesty Brown; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; along with several extended grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Hattie Essie Means; father, John William Means; granddaughter, Crystal Danielle Camfield; and grandson, Derek Allen LaPointe.
