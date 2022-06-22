Loretta “Lori” Veronica Sipple
December 23, 1942 –
June 18, 2022
Loretta “Lori” Veronica Sipple, 79, of Lake Jackson, passed away with her loving husband , Bob by her side on Saturday, June 18, 2022, after years battling Alzheimer’s.
Lori was born on December 23, 1942, to Karine and William King in Dubuque, Iowa.
Lori grew up on their family farm in Boscobel, Wisconsin. She met the love of her life Robert “Bob” Sipple after high school where they both worked for the State of Wisconsin. Lori and Bob were married in Madison, Wisconsin on October 7, 1961.
After countless moves, they ended up making their home in Lake Jackson, where Lori worked at Wholesale Electric for 16 years and dedicated her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother, grandmother and great- grandmother and wife.
Lori was passionate about seashells. When she wasn’t working or attending to her children, you could find her at the beach searching for seashells, where she found many. To continue her passion, she became the President of the Seashell Searchers Club of Brazoria County and continued for as long as she could as an advocate.
Lori is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey “Jeff” Sipple; her sister, Vivian (Leonard) Burr; her sister Jeanette Turk; and her parents Karine and William King.
Lori is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Sipple; Jeff’s sons, Brandon Sipple and his children, Ziana, Jordan, Brayden and Peyton; Tyson (Sara) Sipple and their children, Christopher, Casey, Chloe and Cheyenne; Chance (Amanda) Sipple and their son: Grayson; her daughters, Jody (Scott) Wick and their children, William “Trey” Quisenberry III, Madison Allen and Reagan Wick; Jenifer “Jenny” (Paul) Zutz and their children, Lauren Zutz, Madison Zutz, Colton Comiskey, Cameron Comiskey and Chase Comiskey; and her sisters, Inez Ravell and Anita Hubanks.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church, with a Rosary Prayer from 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at St, Michaels Catholic Church followed by the graveside service at Restwood Funeral Home and lunch in the church hall.
Serving as pallbearers are Brandon Sipple, Tyson Sipple, Trey Quisenberry, Colton Comiskey, Cameron Comiskey and Chase Comiskey.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Lori to the Alzheimer’s Association , online www.alz.org or by mail Alzheimer’s Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.
The Sipple family would like to thank the Creekside Nursing Facility for their special care for Lori; we would like to extend a special thanks to Donna and Mike Dougherty, Bill and Jeri Yenne, Art & Nita Calwell, Gary and Ruth Hockstra, Mary and Bruce Myers, Lisa Baker, Carole Mckinney, and all the neighbors on Heritage Oak Ct.
In addition , we are most grateful for the love and care shown by the Lake Jackson City employees, Sandra Shaw of the Chamber of Commerce and the Brazosport community.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.