Dianne Adell Easterbrook
Dianne Adell Easterbrook left this world on February 16, 2021 at the age of 75.
She was preceded in death by husband and soul mate, Dunk Jerald “Jerry” Easterbrook; daughter, Dawn Angeline “Angie” Young; son, Kenneth; parents, William Wilson and Imola Mitchamore; brothers, Norman Mitchamore, Terry Mitchamore; sister, Sonja Ketchum and husband, Dale; and grandson Anthony Joseph.
She leaves behind two daughters, Elvie Sprague, of Waco and Carolyn (Michael) Hrabovsky, of Spanish Fort, Alabama; grandchildren, Michael (Celine) Mascari, Michele Mascari, Kayla Barton, Bailey (AJ) Tatum, Gabriele (Blake) Davis, Alexandra Barton; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Reya, Ariana, Ayden, Cameron, Alexander, Asher, Mateo, Everett and Beau. Dianne also leaves behind sisters-in-law, Janice Mitchamore and Ginger Mitchamore; and numerous nephews and nieces. We would be remiss without mentioning her longtime friend, Ellen Bishop.
She and Jerry shared a love that was one of a kind. They are reunited now together forever. A one-of-a-kind woman, she will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bastrop Bayou Baptist Church of Angleton or to the charity of your choice in Dianne’s name.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroud funeralhome.com
