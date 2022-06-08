Iris Joreene Jackson Chenault , 93, of Sweeny, Texas, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born August 30, 1938, in Coleman County, Coleman, Texas, to Fred and Martha Jackson.
She graduated from Coleman High School in 1945, and attended Abilene Christian College in Abilene, Texas, where she met and married James Marvin Chenault “ Jamie ” on February 7, 1947.
Jo loved God, her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and loved a making a home. Jo was a member of the Church of Christ from age 11 and taught Sunday School classes some 36 years. She was a lover of God and instilled this in her children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Chenault on May 14, 2021; her parents, Fred and Martha Jackson; and her brother, Fred L. Jackson.
Jo is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Jimmy Albritton, of Sweeny; daughter, Iris Chenault of Sweeny; daughter, Donna Gaye and Hector Robles, of Alvin; daughter, Jamie Kaye Chenault, of Granbury; son and daughter-in-law, James M. Chenault, Jr. (Jim) and Tammy, of Sweeny; grandchildren, Chris Albritton, of Sweeny, Laura Albritton, of Sweeny, Rachel Clark, of Guthrie, Courtney Jo Janoch of Alvin, Barry Chenault of Waco, Allie Chenault of Houston, Jobeth Chenault of West Columbia and great grandchildren Ashley Albritton, Alexia Albritton, Evelyn and Lillian Janoch, William Janoch, Charlotte Janoch, and Baleigh and Quinn Denton; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Cecil Drake, of Abilene.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Sweeny Church of Christ, 501 N. Elm St., with Ken Hysten officiating. Interment will be in Sweeny Cemetery.
