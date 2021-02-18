Robert “Bob” Behr
April 2, 1928 –
February 14, 2021
Robert “Bob” Behr passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 14, 2021, after a brief illness. Bob was born on April 2, 1928, to Albert Adrian and Adele Caroline Behr in New York, New York. On December 5, 1951 he married Marion Ann Barnes.
Bob was an aspiring actor and had a long career in the entertainment industry as a theater manager at several well-known theaters in New York. He loved everything about show business and enjoyed watching old movies of the stars he had opportunities to know and work with. After moving to Lake Jackson in 2000, he became a regular volunteer at the Center for the Arts theater and loved the friends he met through that group. He also volunteered at the SPCA, the Sea Center, and the local hospital.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Adrian and Adele Behr; and his sister, Carmen Edith “Elaine” Willoughby.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Diana Rodgers; children, Bill Behr (Charla) and Barbara Rainey (Rick); his grandchildren, Robin Rainey Gann, Allison Behr Swientek, Nicole Behr Tarabay and Emily Behr Katsikas; great-grandchildren, Dustin and Mary Gann, Kathryn and Emma Swientek, Elias and Adrian Tarabay, and Madeline and Evan Katsikas.
Bob loved his long-time home at Carriage Inn, and the family would like to thank the Memory Care staff for the love, support and wonderful care they gave him.
A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Lake Jackson, Texas, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, officiated by Rev. Dwight Canizares. Visitation will be held Friday, February 19, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Michael Tarabay, Elias Tarabay, Adrian Tarabay, Rick Rainey, Mike Tavary, and Tony Barnard.
