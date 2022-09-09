Betty Mullican born December 7, 1936. Entered Heaven’s Gate on September 4, 2022.
She was the mother of eight and had over 40 grand children, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren combined.
Mother enjoyed life. Loving every day she had. She danced, sang, crocheted, read, traveled. She really enjoyed her game shows; Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and The Price Is Right. She loved going to bingo at the civic center and eating breakfast every Wednesday and Sunday at Whataburger. Mom was a big hugger and loved talking to everybody!
Most of all mama loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She would make gift bags for all the kids. No matter how many showed up, she would go to the dollar store and get every child a bag of neat stuff to enjoy. She loved bringing joy and laughter to anyone but mostly to her family.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald E. Mullican; children, Rachel Abbott (Carl) Debra Barrett (Don), Sharon Cooper, Rebecca Blome and Elisabeth (Cricket) Eldridge (Kevin Heath); plus her three stepchildren, Gerald Jr., Shirley and Susan.
She has joined three of her children in heaven, Samuel Broadway, Rhoda Morgan and Stephen Broadway.
She adored her daughter-in-law, Patricia Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.