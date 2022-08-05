Ernest Ray Cotton
July 29, 2022
Ernest Ray Cotton passed away on July 29, 2022. It is widely known that Ernest Ray loved helping others, so with great confidence, we can rest assured that he’ll serve as a guardian angel to the loved ones he left behind.
Ernest Ray was born in Freeport, Texas, to Ernest Van Cotton and Bertha Kapalski Cotton. He graduated from West Columbia High School–where he was a major football/baseball stud – and proceeded to follow his passion for these sports to the University of Houston. There, he studied pharmacology and became a registered pharmacist. Ernest Ray returned to Bay City to open his own drug stores, which inevitably served as a revolving door to close family and friends and a second home to his four children – Greg Cotton, Dana VanDuker, Darla Cotton, and Denice Jones. Ernest viewed the world through the lens of his Catholic faith, and he dedicated his life to improving others’.
Ernest had a memory unlike most people you’ll meet. For example, he could tell his grandchildren the height and weight of his high school football teammates, along with the final score to his senior year football games. It’s safe to say he had a knack for storytelling and one heck of a sense of humor. Ernest was also a pilot, to add to his long list of accolades and talents.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; and several aunts and uncles.
Surviving him are his son, Greg Cotton and his wife, Elizabeth; his daughters, Dana Cotton VanDuker and her husband, Frank; Darla Cotton; and Denice Jones. His grandchildren include Cleopatra Trevino; Danielle Ahlrich and her husband, Austin; Drake VanDuker and Drue VanDuker; Randa Walker and her husband, Christian; Briana Smith; Makena Cleveland and her husband, Zachary; Brittany Harris and her husband, John; and Courtney Jones. His great-grandchildren include Ava and Oliver Ahlrich; Devyn and Dexter Walker; Sadie and Kinley Harris. Additionally, his beloved sister, Rita Dorsett and her husband, Peyton and their children–Ross Dorsett and his wife, Kristy, along with their children Austin, Tyler, and Lauren; Ron Dorsett and his wife, Molly and their children Grant, Hudson, and Conrad; Ray Dorsett and his wife, Carolina and their children, John and David Dorsett.
In lieu of flowers, “Memorial Contributions” can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church located at 2001 Katy Ave, Bay City, Texas 77414.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones Saturday, August 6, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Bay City, Texas. Rosary to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. following the Rosary at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will be Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest Cemetery, West Columbia, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.