Melvin Henry Loesch, Jr.
February 23, 1942 –
November 8, 2022
Melvin Henry Loesch, Jr., of Sweeny, Texas, passed away on November 8, 2022.
A Memorial Service celebrating his life was held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, on 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel, Brenham Tex a s. A Celebration of Life will be held in Sweeny, at a later date. In accordance with his wishes, Melvin will be cremated, and his ashes will be interred at Houston National Cemetery.
Melvin was born on February 23, 1942, in Brenham, to parents Melvin Sr., and Lydia (Rippenhagen) Loesch. He grew up in Brenham and attended local schools. While in middle school, he attended classes with his future wife, Betty. Melvin graduated from Brenham High School and attended Blinn College prior to enlisting in the US Marine Corps.
During his time in the Marines, Melvin looked forward to spending time with friends and family while home on leave. On one of these occasions, Melvin and some friends had traveled to Houston for a night out dancing. It was then that he ran into Betty. The two hadn’t seen each other in years, but they quickly reconnected and began dating. The pair were married in July of 1965 and blessed with two children Kim and Tim.
After Melvin completed his military service, he attended Southwest Texas State University, now Texas State University, in San Marcos. Then started a 35 year career teaching and coaching. He completed his Master’s Degree at Prairie View University during his time in Gonzales and Sweeny.
Melvin was a high school teacher/coach, but his heart was in sports. He had begun coaching Brenham’s Little League as a young man and continued coaching various sports nearly his entire life. His teaching positions took the family to Del Valle, Elgin, Gonzales, and finally to Sweeny, in 1979. Sweeny became home to Melvin and Betty, and they spent the remainder of their lives there. Melvin taught at Sweeny High School from 1979, until his retirement in 2005. Over the years Melvin taught history and geography, economics, and when he couldn’t avoid it, Driver’s Ed.
Sweeny High School and the community became a source of pride for Melvin. He was known for his tough approach as a coach, blaming his time in the Marines for his gruff “coach voice”. But underneath his tough exterior he had a soft heart. He cared deeply for his students and did everything he could to help them succeed. That success led to many deep playoff runs in both football and baseball. Culminating in a baseball state championship in 1985. Melvin left a legacy in Sweeny and often ran into former students who remembered Coach Loesch.
After his retirement, Melvin enjoyed a slower pace of life, and spent plenty of time outdoors. He enjoyed mowing and gardening in his yard, camping trips with family and friends, and traveling with his Labrador, Molly. But even in his retirement, he always stayed informed on the latest news to do with Sweeny High School sports and he watched every game he could.
Melvin is preceded in death by his wife Betty, parents Melvin Sr. and Lydia Loesch, father- and mother-in-law Roland and Eula Lee Harbers, and sister-in-law Kay Harbers.
Surviving loved ones include daughter, Kim and husband, Mark Rosenbaum, of Brenham; son, Tim and wife, Kathi, of San Antonio; grandsons, Mason, Michael, and Nicholas; brother-in-law, Glenn Harbers; nieces, Sharon Harbers and Rebecca (John) Sellers.
The family is forever grateful to all of Melvin’s Sweeny Family. Especially, Ron, Pam, Kolby, and Maddie Stewart, Johnny and Cindy Scarborough, Willie and Georgia Butler, and Yvonne Hammond.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sweeny ISD Walk of Honor, 1310 Elm St. Sweeny, Texas 77480 (write Walk of Honor in memo line).
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main St., Brenham, Texas.
To post a tribute to the family, please visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
