Jenefer Ruth Ward
November 3, 1957 –
June 9, 2022
Jenefer Ruth Ward, 64, of Angleton, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at UTMB Clear Lake Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas.
A Celebration of her Life will take place on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at FMBC Family Life Center 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton, Texas, Reverend L. Brooks, Officiant and Reverend G.R. Holland will deliver the Eulogy. Interment will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery, Brazoria, Texas.
On November 3, 1957, Jenefer Ruth Ward was born to James and Cherrie Mae Ward. At an early age she joined First Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend H.L. Hubbard, where she served faithfully until her death. She realized God was the source and strength of all things in her life. She would be found faithfully serving as Usher, Mission, and Seniors On The Move For Christ ministries. She graduated from Angleton High School. Jene was blessed with four children, which made her life fulfilling and complete. She cherished them and raised them with the unconditional love that only a mother can give. Her children would later give her adorable grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom were absolutely the joy of her life.
Jenefer is preceded in death by her father, James Ward, Sr.; mother, Cherrie Mae Ward; her grandfathers, John Henry Thomas, Dave Ward, Sr.; her grandmothers, Thelma Thomas and Nannie Williams; her brothers, James Ward, Jr, Emmitt Ward and Andrew Ward; her sister, Susie Branch; aunts, Dollie Mae Thomas, Ella Thomas, Deloris Helms and Jewel Holmes; her uncles, Ernest Thomas, Herman Thomas, Sr., Albert and Robert Matthews, Mose and Howard McDonald; and brother-in-law, Roy B. Willis, Sr.
She leaves a lifetime of precious and loving memories to her devoted children, Hershie Ward (Robnette), Natorshe Lott, Cherrie Davi s (William), LaRee Clincy (Lurenza); her 14 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren; her sisters, Jessica Willis, Debra Duplechain (Edward), Frankie Ward, Rosie Davis (Charlie); her brothers, Vincent Ward (Gloria), and Harold Ward (Sharon); aunts, Evelyn Thomas, Mary Matthews, uncle, John Henry Thomas, Sr. (Linda), her special cousin, Eddie Mae Jones, also a host of other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.