Juanita (Snyder) Parker, 86, of Brazoria, Texas, passed away at Sodalis Senior Living in Lake Jackson, Texas, on November 7, 2022. Juanita was born in Oak Hill, Ohio, on December 8th, 1935. She is the daughter of the late Willard and Ella (Hughes) Snyder. Juanita moved to Texas in the early 1980’s, secured her GED in 1993, and worked in security for several years.
She is survived by her two daughters, Diana M. Needham of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Candy Lewis (Zeke Glasgow) of Jackson, Ohio; sons, Gregg (Phyllis) Jones and Duane Adkins of Brazoria, Texas; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews including special niece, Ann Evans of Oak Hill, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Parker; daughter, Karen Sue Gomez of Immokalee, Florida; and son, David Brian Jones of Jackson, Ohio; sisters, Sue Evans, Garnet Lovett, Norma Crabtree, Viola Snyder, and Jesta Snyder; and brothers, Ora, Delmar, Wilfred, and Roy Snyder.
The calling hour for friends and family is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Palms Funeral Home, 2300 E Mulberry St, Angleton, Texas. A Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 p.m., with David Cato officiating.
In alignment with Juanita’s love of animals and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the SPCA of Brazoria County (link https://spcabc.kindful.com/), 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson, Texas, 77566.
