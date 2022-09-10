Lilly Mae “Babe” Campbell Hinkle
July 16, 1929 –
September 6, 2022
Lilly Mae (Babe) Campbell Hinkle passed away September 6, 2022, at the age of 93, in Richwood, Texas. She was born July 16, 1929, in (Leon) Marietta, Oklahoma, to James William Campbell and Marie Fay Embry Campbell.
She married Billy Byron Hinkle, Sr. September 8, 1947. She worked as the Junior High and High School librarian and a substitute teacher in the Rio Grande Valley for the Pharr, San Juan, and Alamos school districts. It was here that her four children were born. In 1973, her husband Bill had a disabling heart attack and the family moved to Angleton, in 1974, to be closer to family.
She joined the First Presbyterian Church shortly after where she sang in the choir until she was 90 years old. She was in the middle of almost every humanitarian activity the church was involved with. She taught Sunday school to the children and made pressed wildflower book markers for them almost every spring. She loved working with people. She helped start up the first food bank in Angleton, fixing hundreds of meals for the needy. She was a member of the Angleton Hospital Auxiliary for over 30 years, serving as their President at one time. She worked the blood drives, baking cookies every second Tuesday of the month to give away at the blood drives. She volunteered for the Gathering Place every month and other organizations over the years, as well as working the elections every year.
Nothing made her happier than to be around friends and family. She had some of the most enjoyable lifelong friends a person could ever have, and they all loved games as much as she did. Her and her friends would travel somewhere in the United States by car every year until they were in their early 80’s. She looked for the good in people and if she could help someone, she was happy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy; siblings, Mary Frances Hammons, Altus Lamont Campbell, Billy Ray Campbell, Valton Vernon (Buddy) Campbell; and her daughter, Charlene Hinkle Schaefer.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Phillis Jeanne Hinkle, Billy Byron Hinkle (Debra), and Donald Eugene Hinkle (Kathy); her sister JoAnn Franklin; grandsons, Bradley Steven Hinkle, Kenchen Anthony Schaefer, and Brian Kirk Schaefer; great grandchildren, Hunter Schaefer, Natalie Schaefer, and Zane Hinkle.
Visitation will be at Palms Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be at Angleton Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Creekside Village for their care and compassion in taking care of our mother. Lilly was a wonderful person, an example of a truly loving person, loved by all who knew her, and will be missed by all.
