Tilden Harrell West
January 8, 1939 –
June 12, 2020
Tilden Harrell West, 81, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away on June 12, 2020. He was born on January 8th, 1939 in Bishop, Texas, Tilden graduated Salutatorian of Bishop High School in 1957. He earned a degree from Texas A&I University in Chemical Engineering and was in the ROTC. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood. Tilden worked for Dow Chemical Company before administering the family farm and businesses. He married Sandra Matthews December 18, 1993 and they enjoyed many years on Pecan Lake.
Tilden loved sports, especially golf. At family gatherings he could be found playing and often winning any type of card, board, or domino game. He often traveled with his wife, her sisters and their husbands. He was also content at home caring for his lawn and garden. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson where he sang in the choir for many years.
Tilden is preceded in death by his parents, Harrell and Ola West; and infant sister, Jannette.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; sister Margaret Attaway; children, Travis (Denise) and Tristan (Kim) West, Marcella (David) Scott, Kenneth (Lisa) and Kevin Little; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
He will be missed by the those who loved him.
Due to current circumstances, memorial service will be limited to family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tilden’s name to: American Cancer Society, MD Anderson Cancer Center, or blood donations to any blood bank would be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.