Robert Frank Dolezal
January 28, 1930 –
June 2, 2020
Robert Frank Dolezal, 90, of Lakeway, Texas passed away on June 2, 2020. Robert was born to Frank and Victoria Dolezal on January 28, 1930 in Perry, Oklahoma.
Robert proudly served as First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1956, both in the US and in Europe. He proudly saluted each and every flag he saw during the later years of his life.
Robert worked for 30 years as an engineer and an economic evaluation specialist in the chemical industry for Dow Chemical.
Robert graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering. As the father in a household with nine children, he loved to take his family to the beach, camping and fishing, typically allowing his kids to bring a few extra friends as well. Bob was very laid back and usually saw the humor in things where others might miss it. He loved to collect guns and to go shoot or hunt but primarily enjoyed the time spent with family throughout the process. He always saw the beauty in nature and enjoyed time spent admiring God’s handiwork. Robert was a member of the Lakeway singalong group and performed in the chorus as well as solos from time to time. He was always a good sport and willing to don the latest costume to play whatever role was requested. At the age of 90, Bob remained committed to his workout regime and would do leg lifts and sit-ups as well as other exercises. He often amazed men much younger by his abilities. Robert grew up on a farm in Perry, OK and used his vacation when his father was still active on the farm to help with harvest each year. Robert was well liked by all that knew him and extremely loved by his rather large family. He will be greatly missed.
Robert is survived by his wife of 46 years, Delores; and her two children, Kim (Trans) Rodriguez and Craig (Michelle) Sykes; and preceded in death by the third child of Delores, Philip Sykes. Robert is preceded in death by his first wife, Willa; and two of his sons, Jeff (Beth) Dolezal and Brad Dolezal. Robert is survived by their four other children, Michele (Joe) Asiala, Denise (Tom)Butz, Vickie Johnson and Bart Dolezal. Robert is survived by 18 grandchildren and their spouses; and 30 great-grandchildren. Robert is preceded in death by one great grandchild. Robert is survived by his sister, Dorothy Childress; and his brother, Richard (Janice) Dolezal. Robert is preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Kaiser.
Serving as pallbearers are Bart Dolezal, Skylar Dolezal, Craig Sykes, Joe Asiala, Sean Asiala, and Justin Dolezal.
Honorary pallbearers are Trans Rodriguez, Tom Butz, Tommy Butz, Jeffrey Dolezal, and Cooper Sykes.
A gathering to celebrate the memory of Robert will be held at Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson, Texas on Friday June 12, 2020. There will be a viewing at 1:00 p.m. followed by a ceremony at 2:00 p.m. Immediately after the ceremony, there will be a procession to the cemetery for a brief graveside ceremony.
