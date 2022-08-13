Virginia Lee Koczan “Rabbit” “Ginny”

Virginia Lee Koczan, 78, of Brazoria, Texas, passed away on August 9, 2022. She was fondly known as “Rabbit” and “Ginny” by her family and friends. She was born on March 26, 1944 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to Kenneth and Margaret Chapman.
She was owner and operator at Rabbit’s Bar and Grill in Brazoria, Texas.
Virginia enjoyed gardening, planting, drawing and loving on her animals. One of her greatest achievements was farming 2,600 rabbits in Scottsville, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James S. Koczan; brothers, William “Billy” Chapman and Kenneth Chapman; son, Todd Alen David; granddaughter, Teri Ann David; and great-granddaughter, Aynslee Allyn David.
Virginia leaves precious memories with sons, Danny Koczan (Jenny), of Palmyra, Virginia and Steven David (Julie), of New Canton, Virginia; daughters, Cindy Fleming (Gene), of Palmyra, Virginia, Wendy L. Webster, of Madison Heights, Virginia, Laura Ann Loftus (Thomas), of Sweeny, Texas; sister, Nancy Thurston, of Cedar Grove, Tennessee; brothers, Donald Chapman (Lynn), of New Egypt, New Jersey, Thomas Chapman (Nan), of Adamsville, Tennessee; companion of many years, Carroll T. Woods, Jr., “Woody”, of Brazoria; best friends, Cheryl Gault, of Palmyra, Virginia and Bev Litzler, of Sweeny; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfueralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
