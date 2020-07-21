James Guinn, 68, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home in Angleton, Texas. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home located at 507 W Orange Street in Angleton, Texas. His celebration of life will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Gardner’s Funeral Chapel, located at 507 W Orange Street in Angleton, Texas.
James was born to DeOliver Yarborough and Joseph Victor Guinn Sr. James known as “DayDay” to family and friends was educated in the Texas Public School System. He was united in marriage to Tracy Guinn and in this union two children were born, Jessica and Calvin. He was a joyful person whose smile brighten the room. He enjoyed playing dominoes, basketball, and spending time with his grandchildren.
