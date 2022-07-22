JC-Lindsey

JC Lindsey

December 11, 1945 –

July 11, 2022

JC Lindsey, age 76, of Brazoria, Texas, passed away, on Monday, July 11, 2022.

He was born on, December 11, 1945, in Groesbeck, Texas, to his parents, Charlie and Emmie Lindsey.

There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 N orth . Brazosport Blvd. , Clute Texas 77531.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.