Pamela Deville Campbell
June 28, 1949 –
June 2, 2020
Pam Campbell; also affectionately known as P.C., Gami, Miggy, Nana Pam, Momma Pam, who was 70 years young, went to be with the lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Lake Jackson, Texas. She was born in Freeport, Texas on June 28, 1949 and graduated from Brazosport High School in 1967. Pam was married to George Campbell in 1968 and together they raised four kids in Angleton, Texas for many years.
Pam loved being a part of the Angleton community and was heavily involved in the kids school activities. She played an important role in the Booster Club planning bonfires, fair fundraisers, dances, and project graduations. She worked in Houston representing artists for many years before pursuing a career in real estate. As a realtor, her greatest pleasure was working with buyers finding their perfect home.
Her biggest achievement by far was her family. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren. Pam was a bright, shining star in this world. Always kind, positive, funny, and available to do anything for anyone whether it be a warm meal, shelter, or just a place to get an amazing hug. She had a wonderful group of friends. We’ll miss her dearly but will hold her in our hearts forever so that her light will continue to shine on.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Marcille and Milton Deville.
She is survived by her loving sister, Barbara Deville; daughters, Shona Campbell (Brandon), and Amanda Ward (Micah); sons, George Campbell (Joan), and Jason Campbell (Kirsten); grandchildren, George “Remy” Campbell, Isabella Campbell, Keegan Ward; and numerous extended family and friends.
A small celebration service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 Brazosport Blvd. N, Clute, TX 77531.
Online memorial condolences may be sent on www.stroudfuneralhome.com
We will also live stream the service on Amanda Campbell Ward’s Facebook account for anyone who wants to be there but cannot attend.
Heaven is shouting songs of joy, what a beautiful soul going home, what a banquet they must be having. I am so heart stricken over this. But I know with out a doubt she is in her new mansion. With her many crowns shining in the sun rays. This beautiful lady has made it to the glory land. Rest assured she will be waiting at those golden gates to welcome us all one by one , home. Pam ( my beautiful sister) May you Rest In Peace . Debbey Monical
