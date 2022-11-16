Genevieve Mary (Tourout) Woodruff
born May 4, 1941 –
November 11, 2022
Genevieve Mary (Tourout) Woodruff, 81, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born May 4, 1941, to the late John and Catherine Tourout in Piccadilly, Newfoundland, Canada. She was one of sixteen children.
Genevieve met her late husband Robert Allen Woodruff of Freeport while he was serving in the Air Force at Ernest Harmon AFB in Stephenville, Newfoundland. They married on February 11, 1961, and after he was discharged, they moved to Freeport.
Three children were born out of this union Robert Allen Jr., James Sanford, and Madonna Lynn.
Nin’s greatest love was her family and everyone who knew her loved her dearly. She was a “go getter”, grass did not grow under her feet, she ran circles around the rest of us and always worked hard. She was the type of woman who figured out how to unload a new washing machine off the back of a truck by herself, after fashioning a makeshift ramp with her “newfie engineering.”
At a family gathering when Nin was 68, she grabbed a chin up bar and proceeded to do nonstop chin ups to the amazement of everyone there. Nin has done it all, from milking cows to gathering eggs, to raising orphaned calves, to killing BIG snakes and even hatching butterflies occasionally.
She loved tending to her yearly gardens and growing flowers and plants. She was a five star cook and showed her love to ALL through her awesome creations.
Most of all she loved God, family, and new life whether it be baby’s, animals, or nature. She took great delight in “new beginnings.” We figure that was because her roots were in Newfoundland.
Genevieve is preceded in death by her parents, ten of her siblings, her husband Robert, son James and grandson Jeremy.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Woodruff Jr and wife Sherri; daughter, Donna Norsworthy; her five siblings, grandchildren, Justin Woodruff, James R Woodruff, Tabitha McGlothlin and husband Jerry, Ethan Norsworthy and wife Kodi, and Emily Norsworthy as well several step grandkids and six great grandkids.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the services.
Pallbearers will be Travis Norsworthy, Denton Nix, Kevin Carr, Richard Clark, Derek Cogdill, and Dustin Dierlam.
Interment will follow in Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.