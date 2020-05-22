Christie Lynn Hadley Watson
September 8, 1948 –
May 19, 2020
Christie Lynn Hadley Watson, 71, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Cedar Park, Texas. She was born September 8, 1948 to L.O. Hadley and Mildred Iglinsky Hadley in Freeport, Texas.
She started her career as a beautician, building a large clientele in Indiana for many years. When she moved back to Angleton, she held several positions at the Angleton Bank of Commerce serving and helping customers. Christie moved her career to Gulf States holding several positions over 20 years before retiring.
Christie was preceded in death by her father, L.O. Hadley; and her husband, Kirk Watson.
She is survived by her mother, Mildred; daughter, Casandra; brother, William and his wife, Melanie; grandchildren, Sheridan and Lachlan; nephews, Aaron and Bryan; niece, Jenna and partner, Rikki, their son Aiden; and many other relatives and cherished friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Restwood Cemetery, 1038 W. Plantation Dr., Clute, Texas 77531 with Father Travis Smith officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Watson family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
