Marjorie Sue Parker
October 16, 1938 –
May 27, 2022
Marjorie Sue Parker of Sweeny, Texas, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas, surrounded by family.
Known as Margie, she was born on October 16, 1938, in Houston, Texas, to John and Bessie Mae Cochran. She graduated from Jefferson Davis High School, in Houston, where she was a member of the Carlton Cadets drill team and met her husband, Nelson. Margie and her young family moved to Sweeny, in the late 1960’s, where she was a member of the Sweeny First United Methodist Church and the Beta Sigma Phi social and community-service sorority.
She divorced in the late 1970’s, and moved back to Houston where she worked as a title specialist until retiring in the early 2000s. While living in Houston, she was a member of the Second Baptist Church and church choir, performing annually in the church’s Signing Christmas Tree. After retiring, she moved back to Sweeny to be close to her family, joined the First Baptist Church West Columbia where she was a member of the choir for many years and an active parishioner until her passing, and did volunteer work at the Texas Port Ministry in Freeport.
Margie had a kind, sweet soul and was loved by everyone who knew her. She loved her church and church community, was a member of a close-knit exercise group at the Sweeny Wellness Center, was close to her neighbors, and had many friends in Sweeny, Brazoria County, and everywhere she lived. She enjoyed singing, dancing, reading, and old movies; had a special place in her heart for the Texas Hill Country and wildflowers, especially bluebonnets; and loved cats (with a particular soft spot for strays), her flower gardens, and feeding the birds that visited them. By far her greatest love was spending time with family, especially her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jimmy, Jack, and Bobby Cochran; sister-in-law, Pat Cochran; nephews, David and Johnny Cochran; and nephew-in-law, Danny Gonzales.
She is survived by her sons, Jack Parker, of Sweeny and Randy Parker and wife, Crystal, of Brazoria; brother, Kenneth Cochran, of Houston; granddaughter, Tiffany Davis and husband, Philip; great-granddaughter, Parker Davis; stepgrandchildren; and great-grandchildren, Billy Glover and wife, Carrie, and their son, Eli and daughter, Kaylie, and Chuck Martin and wife, Amanda, and their son, Owen and daughter, Sadi; nephews and nieces, Steph Cochran and fiancée, Kris Graves, Vicki Gonzales, Missy Roth and husband, Vinny, Joel Cochran and wife, Tiffany, Shannon Castillo, Kim Lane and husband, Brian, Bill Cochran and wife, Charlotte, and Danny Cochran; niece-in-law, Reba Cochran; and sister-in-law, Jo Cochran.
A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church West Columbia on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Ryan Lintelman officiating.
Memorial arrangements were made by C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home and condolences may be posted online at www.bakerfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that memorial contributions be made to the Texas Port Ministry at www.texasportministry.org.
