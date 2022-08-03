Jeannette Stephens, 83, of Damon, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her residence in Damon, Texas. Jeannette was born on August 14, 1938, to Jessie Faye (Hoelewyn) and Hugh Virgle Ferguson, Sr. in Damon, Texas.
She attended Needville High School and then attended Sacred Heart Dominican College for nursing. She worked at St. Joseph under Dr. Denton Cooley and Dr. Michael DeBakey during and before going to Country Village Care, where she retired after 30 years of service.
Jeannette was married to Carl Stephens, in 1977. She enjoyed gardening, nursing, and being the care giver to a large family was what she was known for.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Stephens; two sisters; and three brothers.
She is survived by her sisters, Norma Smerek, Betty Jo Petrozelka and husband, Frank, Barbara Lehmon and Kay Eversole; brother, Billy Ferguson and wife, Margaret; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2002, one hour prior to the services.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas. Interment will be Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest Cemetery.
