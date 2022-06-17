Mary Elizabeth Guy Schultz
August 2, 1939 –
June 13, 2022
Mary Elizabeth Guy Schultz, 82, from Brazoria, Texas, was welcomed to enter the Kingdom of God on Monday, June 13, 2022, surround by her family. Mary was born August 2, 1939, to Jacob and Lora Guy in Greenwood, Florida.
She graduated from Escambia County High School in Atmore, Alabama, and then attended Pensacola Junior College. It was then in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, that she met and married Jacob and for the next 56 years, until his passing in 2017, Mary and Jacob chose Jones Creek to raise their family, until retirement when they moved to Brazoria.
When her children reached school-age, Mary went to work at the hospital, but after a couple of years she was hired at Dow chemical Company and worked there until her retirement. Mary climbed the ladder quickly and was promoted to be a shipping coordinator. When congratulated, she would always respond that God had blessed her with the success. Mary was raised as a preacher’s daughter and at a young age began playing the piano. She was always very active in the church, playing the piano, serving on boards, or wherever was needed.
Marys’ greatest joy was caring for her family and when her grandchildren came along, she was always ready to share any adventure with her grandkids; camping, telling secrets, playing games and just being with them. Anyone who visited her home was never hungry; if she knew you were coming, she was cooking.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Schultz; parents, Jacob and Lora Guy; and sister, Rebecca Holland.
Mary is survived by her two children, Elizabeth Powell and husband, Stacy, and John Schultz and wife, Charity; sister, Virginia Williams and husband, Laddie; brother, Jerome Guy and wife, Myra; brother-in-law, Dr. Richard Holland; grandchildren, Matthew Powell and wife, Emma, Eric Powell, Jacob Schultz, and Shelby Schultz; great-grandchildren, Eli and Luke Powell and Jacob Schultz; and many nieces; and nephews; also Mary was a great and great-great-aunt.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Powell, Eric Powell, Jacob Schultz, Keith Schultz, Richard Schultz, and John Blankenship.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Gormey and Robert Cook.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, in West Columbia, Texas, with Rev. B.F. Flowers officiating. Interment will follow in Brazoria Cemetery.
