Timothy Edward Hurst
June 23, 1953 –
October 22, 2022
In Loving Memory OfTimothy Edward Hurst of Angleton, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, after a long battle with a rare form of dementia, Primary Progressive Aphasia. He was 69.
Tim was special from the beginning. He was born in Rosenberg, Texas on June 23, 1953, with a tracheoesophageal fistula that connected his windpipe and esophagus. He was rushed to Houston to receive a new, lifesaving surgery from which he survived and thrived.
Tim attended school in Angleton, where he met and married his high school sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Barbara, in 1972. They started a life together at Texas A&M University where he soon graduated with a BS in Nuclear Engineering. He worked for several engineering firms designing nuclear power plants and control systems until he started his own engineering business, Hurst Technologies in 1989. He built a successful company traveling around the world doing consulting at nuclear and other power plants. He also served as a Committee Chairman in the Instrumentation Society of America and remained active in the organization throughout his career. He loved his work and enjoyed mentoring young engineers.
Tim was a devoted Father, Husband, and Friend, who kept the Lord the center of his life in all he did. His most cherished times were those spent with the ones he loved from faithfully taking his family to church every Sunday followed by the weekly wrestling match at home, to hunting with friends and family to taking his grandchildren to Walt Disney World. He was playful, fun-loving and always up for a good practical joke or laugh.
Tim especially loved traveling whether for business or pleasure. He and his wife Barbara traveled to many destinations throughout the world where he never met a stranger. He was kind, friendly, and generous in all he did.
Tim was honored to serve the Lord as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Angleton for many years. There he found a ministry close to his heart, Angleton Christian School. He was involved from the beginning in the creation of Angleton Christian School. He loved ACS and spent many hours designing the current building and overseeing the construction.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 972 Anchor Road, Angleton, Texas, 77515, followed by burial at Angleton Cemetery. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. also at First Baptist Church.
Tim is survived by his wife, Barbara (Cox) Hurst, daughter, Kristin Hurst-Hebron (husband, Josh), sons, T. Michael and Jonathan Hurst, his grandchildren, Michaela (Hurst) Jones (husband, Austin), Marley and Dylan Hurst, Charlie and Birdie Hebron and his sister, Susan Shepherd, as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews he loved. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Evelyn Hurst, and brother, Robert Hurst.
To honor Tim’s dedication to Angleton Christian School, the Tim Hurst Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established. His family asks for donations in lieu of flowers. For information, please call ACS at 979-864-3842, or donations can be sent to Angleton Christian School, 976 CR-44, Angleton, Texas, 77515.
Fond memories, funny stories and expressions of sympathy for the family can be submitted online at palmsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.