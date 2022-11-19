George Harvey Cernoch, 77, of Liverpool, passed away on November 13, 2022. George was born on September 7, 1945, in Schulenburg, Texas, to George and Christina (Janecka) Cernoch. He was the youngest of three children who include Joyce (Cernoch) Kainer and Janet (Cernoch) Greensage. He married Yvonne Gilpin in 1981, and divorced in 1992. He resided in Angleton, Texas, for many years and moved to Liverpool, in the late 90’s, where he lived out his life.
There has never been a man more willing to laugh or tell a good story than “Fat George” as he was lovingly referred to. He was kind, charitable, and most of all humble in everything he did. He enjoyed time with family and friends, but most of all spending time with his grandson, Evan. “Fat George” will truly be missed by everyone, but now is riding his Harley in heaven visiting with friends and family who have journeyed before him. Love you Pops and we will miss you every day!
Those that preceded him in death include his parents, George and Christina Cernoch; his two sisters, Janet Greensage and Joyce Kainer; and many, many friends.
Survivors include his son, Daniel Cernoch and wife, Cheryll, of Clute; grandson, Evan Cernoch, of Clute.
A time of Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with the Memorial Service following at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton.
