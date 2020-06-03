Helen G. Toney
J une 22, 1943 –
May 29, 2020
Helen G. Toney was born June 22, 1943 to Manuel and Margarita Gonzales. She gained her angel wings on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was the youngest of eleven children. She married the love of her life; Jimmy Toney, on January 30, 1961. Together they traveled thousands of miles and made many memories along the way. They enjoyed their time together on the road. They settled in Oyster Creek, Texas to have a family and raise their children, Michael and Michelle.
Helen was a loving Memaw and had an infectious laugh. She loved her family and friends, but most of all she loved her grandchildren. She had a special bond with each of her grandchildren that was unique to each one. While raising her children she was also a caregiver to her in-laws. She was always willing to help her family.
Helen did things her way. She loved to cook and bake for her family. She always made holidays and birthdays special for her kids and grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Toney, on September 3, 2016.
She is survived by her two children; her son, Michael and wife, Nichole Toney; her daughter, Michelle and husband, Jeremy Jahns. Her grandchildren, Louis Sembera and wife, Emily, Courtney Sembera, Dylan Pursley, Ethan Toney, Eden Toney, Logan West, and Amber Jahns. Her surviving brother, Manuel Gonzales; and sisters, Alice Barajas Gonzales Garza and Margie Gonzales Mendez. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you goes to her niece and caregiver; Grace Jennings, whose hard work, time, and love will always be appreciated by family. Helen had a close connection with Grace, and it showed, even in her last days. Helen, “MeMaw” will be dearly missed by all.
The visitation and funeral service for Helen will take place on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Palms Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, the number of attendees will be limited.
Online condolences may be sent to the Toney family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
