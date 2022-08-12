Jamarcus Javion James Aug 12, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jamarcus Javion JamesVisitation will be at 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center, 15006 Highway 6, Rosharon, Texas 77583.A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1615 Skinner St, Freeport, Texas 77541.Interment will be at Peaceful Rest in Brazoria, Texas. 