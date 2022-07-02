Edward E. “Ed” Moore, of Richwood, Texas, passed away at his home on June 16, 2022, at the age of 92. Ed was born on January 30, 1930, in Baytown, Texas, to Horace Eugene Moore and Metta Louise Herrington Moore. Ed joined the Marine Corps in 1946, and was honorably discharged in 1948. On June 17, 1949, he married Joyce Ramsey (Moore), and together they had three children: Michael Eugene, Randy Edward, and Connie Lynn. Ed and Joyce were married for 72 years before her passing on July 17, 2021.
Ed was a machinist by trade and worked for American Can Company in both Texas and Illinois before moving his family to Freeport, Texas, to work for The Dow Chemical Company. He left Dow to work for McGill Maintenance, where he worked until his retirement.
After retiring, Ed and Joyce traveled the country in their RV, making it as far as Alaska. Ed enjoyed hunting, especially bird hunting, and spent time with friends and family in South Texas doing just that. Later in life, and while he could still drive, he enjoyed weekly visits with his buddies at Demi John Island to bend an elbow and solve the world’s problems.
Ed is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his father and step-mother, Horace Moore and Mattie; his mother and step-father, Metta Louise Hagerman and J.G.; his brothers, Fred and Robert; and his sister, Wanda Crowe.
He is survived by his children, Mike (Mary Allen), of Seguin, Texas; Randy (Kaycie), of Lake Jackson, Texas; and Connie Schneider (Roy), of Lake Jackson, Texas; grandchildren, Donna Poveda (Gus), of Austin, Texas; Bridgette Hennessee (Jim), of Wimberley, Texas; and Nick Moore (Brett), of Bear Creek, Texas; and seven great-grandchildren. Ed is also survived by his sisters, Betty Wiseman of Willis, Texas; Barbara Kitchens, of California; and Lois Stegall, of Nacogdoches, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
At Ed’s request, no funeral or memorial services will be held. The family would like to give special thanks to Ed and Joyce’s neighbor (and friend), Bobby Wilbanks, who kept a kind and watchful eye out for both of them for so many years.
