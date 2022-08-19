Manuel J. Garza left this earth peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born on June 17, 1947. Manuel was raised in Mission, Texas, where he attended Mission High School. He was a member of the FFA, Letterman’s club, Pan American club, Slide Rule club, Science club, football and track.
Later he graduated college with a technical degree. He moved to Lake Jackson, Texas, where he worked 31 years for Dow Chemical. During this time he helped raise four boys and many cats and dogs.
Manuel loved to fish, camp and coach soccer. He had a passion for teaching his boys how to fix things and make something out of nothing.
Later in life Manuel took his passion for teaching and made a second career out of it, where he traveled the country educating others on the complexities of instrumentation technology.
He met his life partner and companion, Linda Frantz. They made a life in Cypress, Texas, for 20 years and enjoyed relaxation, retirement, chihuahuas, and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcos and Olivia Garza.
Manuel is survived by his partner, Linda Frantz; her children, Heather Loveman (Al) and Jay Frantz; Manuel’s children, Marcos (Janessa), David (Jenny), Jacob (Carol) and Nick; and his grandkids, Celeste, Daniel, Kade, Joshua and Kara.
Manuel has eternal life in the Kingdom of Heaven.
…that if you confess with your mouth, Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved;
Romans 10:9
Manuel was laid to rest at Klein Memorial Park, 14711 Cypress N. Houston Rd., Cypress, Texas 7742 9.
Online condolences can be made at fb://group/75077 9172861792?ref=share.
