Jackie Lee Dye Jr.
Jackie Lee Dye Jr., husband, beloved father and adoring grandfather passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Herman Memorial Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Gernand; his father, Jackie Dye Sr.; and his nephew, Jackie Matthews.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; and five children, Matthew Mullenhaur (Karina), Jackie Dye III, Johnathon Dye (Allison Crow), Julie Dye (Cullen Pugh) and Joe Lewis Dye; stepdaughter, Rachel Balusek; grandchildren, Lucas Dye, Elizabeth Dye, Delila Dye, Chrysabelle Mullenhaur and Parker Pugh; sisters, Cathy Clayton and Mary Dye; nieces and nephews, James Matthews, Jessica Matthews, Jacob Matthews, Brandy Clayton, Jeremy Clayton, Randy “Bubba” Clayton, Cory Clayton; and numerous cousins.
Jackie; or Jack as he was known, was a paint supervisor in the plants for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, He always enjoyed being outdoors. Jack enjoyed being around people, as well, cooking was one of Jack’s talents that he enjoyed sharing. He loved to put a smile on someone’s face. One of Jack’s greatest joys was being a father and grandfather. He was a member of Freedom House Church.
A memorial will be held at Freedom House Church in Freeport on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Ernie Hutchins officiating.
