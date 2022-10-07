March 11, 1933 –
September 30, 2022
Shirley Taylor Heathcock passed away on September 30, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. Shirley was born on March 11, 1933, to Edith Inez Smith and Troy Oscar Taylor in San Augustine, Texas.
Shirley graduated from Brazosport High School in 1951. She loved music and played the clarinet and piano. Her favorite high school memories were in the Exporter marching band under the direction of Bryan Cooney where she was Head Majorette her senior year.
In her early adult years, Shirley was an active member of St. Thomas Methodist Church in Jones Creek. She was also very active in the election process in Brazoria County and served on several committees. Shirley was captain of her women’s bowling league and in retirement was an avid golfer.?Shirley had dreams of becoming a nurse, so in 1964 with four very active kids (church, scouts, sports, music lessons) and a household to help manage, she drove many hours a week from Jones Creek to Alvin Community College where she received, with honors, her degree in nursing. She began her career as a registered nurse at the Community Hospital of Brazosport.?One of her most gratifying accomplishments was to be the founder of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses Houston Chapter in 1969. Shirley loved being in the ICU and CCU and had many stories of lives she helped save and those who were sadly lost. She was instrumental in starting the first Intensive and Critical Care Unit at the Community Hospital of Brazosport. Nursing was her passion and helping others was her gift.
After many years working in Houston in various healthcare professional roles, Shirley’s love for the South Texas area led her to move to Brownsville, where she worked as an E.R. charge nurse at Brownsville Medical Center. She soon met and later married Al Hancock and they began working for the South Texas Tissue Donor Foundation. Upon their retirement, Al and Shirley settled in Harlingen and loved frequenting the beach of South Padre Island, golfing, and traveling throughout the world. They returned to the Houston area in 1997 and continued their retirement phase of life being very involved in the Williams Trace Baptist Church, Al as a Deacon and Shirley as a Sunday School teacher, and both were choir members.
Shirley is predeceased in death by her parents; her son, Brad Taylor Heathcock; and her beloved husband, Al Hancock.
She is survived by her son, Randy Gleason and wife, Karen, Dale Heathcock and wife, Tiffany, Sheryl Heathcock Castello and husband, Rick. Her grandchildren are Brittany Heathcock Ward, Heather Heathcock and husband, Nick Swanson, Haley Heathcock, Taylor Castello McNally and husband, Jon, Richard Castello and wife, Alexandra, and Austin Castello and wife, Christina. Her precious great-grandchildren are Weston and Hadley Ward, Evelyn Maly Castello, MacKenna and Marjorie McNally, and Frederick and Edward Castello. Shirley is also survived by Al’s children, Vickie Hutson, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Michael Hancock, of Raytown, Missouri; and Janice Smith, of Blue Springs, Missouri; and their 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life service at Dignity Memorial, 1038 West Plantation Dr, Clute, Texas, Thursday, October 13 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to Silverado Foundation, her wonderful caregivers, or to the Lake Jackson SPCA where Shirley adopted her last pet.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.