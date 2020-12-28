Jimmy Ray Jones, 86, of Angleton passed away on December 23, 2020 in Angleton, TX. He was born to Raymond & Lora Jones in Ardmore, OK.
Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 5-7:00pm in Palms Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:00am with burial to follow in Angleton Cemetery.
