Benton-Webb

Benton Paul Webb

February 2, 1943 –

June 10, 2022

Paul Webb passed away on June 10, 2022.

Memorial service will be held at Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson, Texas, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please make the memorial donations to:

The Food Basket, P . O . Box 1448, Clute, Texas.

Final arrangements made by the Turner Family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel.

