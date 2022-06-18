Benton Paul Webb Jun 18, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Benton Paul WebbFebruary 2, 1943 –June 10, 2022Paul Webb passed away on June 10, 2022.Memorial service will be held at Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson, Texas, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022.In lieu of flowers, please make the memorial donations to:The Food Basket, P . O . Box 1448, Clute, Texas.Final arrangements made by the Turner Family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Memorial Team for fallen soldiers brings peace to their families and comrades 51 years later Pena off Economic Development Corporation Beware of the summer heat 93-year-old author shares a lifetime of stories Sample named top coach following industrious school year Mills, Johnson lead core group NATURE NOTES: The Traveling Cowboy Bird 'Joy runs deeper than despair'-a musical about Corrie ten Boom Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSex offender accused of assaulting LJ womanCAER sirens not activated during Freeport LNG explosionMeier signs with softball powerhouseDairy farm rises to fill raw milk ordersTDECU names exec to focus on Southern Brazoria CountyHuffman leaving AngletonClute shooting victim "is stable"Freeport terminates city attorney's contractCourts claims another state titleTeenager shot at Clute park; culprit sought Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOUR VIEWPOINT: Uvalde shows police are imperfect (3)OUR VIEWPOINT: Response to Freeport LNG explosion noteworthy (2)Few Texas schools have armed educators (2)OUR VIEWPOINT: We will hold sheriff to his word (2)Aplin gives big to A&M (1)Red Goodrum (The Freedom Loving Man) (1)Freeport terminates city attorney's contract (1)Acclaims and a shame for June 10, 2022 (1)Lisa Benson cartoon for May 27, 2022 (1)Brazoswood seniors level up on learning (1)Nathaniel Cheairs Hickey Jr. (1)TDECU names exec to focus on Southern Brazoria County (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Mental health, gun access both need to be addressed (1)Judge J. Ray Gayle III remembered as man of priorities (1)ROSS RAMSEY: Leaders frozen by fear of gun-rights voters (1) Online Poll How has the high price of gasoline affected your summer plans? You voted: Flying instead of driving Driving instead of flying Taking a road trip closer to home Canceled our vacation entirely Hasn't affected our plans Vote View Results Back Citizen of the Year 2022 Citizen of the Year Click Here to Submit Nomination Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads CI6393 Cause No. Amended Notice by Amended Notice by 2208CC RFP's 22-39 Marquis Construction Now Hiring Robert Clements Hiring Associate Attorney LEMONS PUBLIC ONLINE AUCTION Brazosport College Multiple Job Openings Bulletin
