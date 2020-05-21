Charlie Lee “Big Nub” Jefferson
May 20, 1966 –
May 16, 2020
Funeral services for Charlie Lee “Big Nub” Jefferson will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Hwy 332, Lake Jackson with Rev. Marcus Lincoln officiating and Rev. Tony Darthard eulogizing. A wake will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 3318 Avenue D, Bay City.
Charlie passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at CHI St. Luke’s in Lake Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jetter Jefferson; father, Charles “Charlie” Lanier; brothers, O. D. Jefferson, Emerson White Jr.; brother-in-law, Vernell “Action” Warren.
He leaves to cherish his memory sons, Charles N. Jefferson (Brenda), Danta Fisher and Daquinnton Jefferson (Alyssa); daughters, Shaequette Bush and Janiya Jefferson; four grandchildren; sister, Jude Warren; brothers, Walter Daniel Jefferson (Bertha) and ONeil Jefferson; many nieces and nephews.
Final arrangements entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Rest In Peace, Charlie.
