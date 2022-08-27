Jerome “Jake” John Jansky Aug 27, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerome “Jake” John JanskyOctober 20, 1933 –August 23, 2022Jerome John “Jake” Jansky, 88 years old, passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home in Freeport.He had six children, Paula (RC Smith), Dana, Garry (deceased), Terry, Kelly (Carol), and Larry (Constance).He was a hard worker, he enjoyed dancing and country music, but his true loves (besides Dolly Parten) were his family and saving money!A Memorial Service at Stroud Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, with Visitation at 5:00 p.m. and Service at 6:00 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Decades of National Marine Sanctuary conservation celebrated Local cities prep grant requests for millions in federal funding Oyster Creek data shows water quality below standards Brazoswood holds on, beats Beaumont United for season-opening win Bay City routs Sweeny Police beat for Aug. 26, 2022 Infrastructure funds paying to plug wells Blotter for August 27, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWomen in stable condition after Clute shootingSon accused of man's fatal beatingWarrant out for Clute shooting suspectGoing downtown gets harder for residentsPolk parents hot over AC issuesCarmelo Seth BedollaColumbia-Brazoria eyes high school overhaulMelissa Dawn PateJulie and Ned BaronKisuma withdraws zoning ordinance request Images Videos CommentedUpdates for Aug 25, 2022 (2)Global Viral Transport Medium Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - BD, Hardy DX, HiMedia Labs, Laboratory Corp of America, Puritan Medical Products, Thermo Fisher Scientific, & Vircell - ResearchAndMarkets.com (2)O'Rourke makes stop in Lake Jackson (2)Letter to the editor for Aug. 9, 2022 (1)Calvin Lee “Hucky Man” Phillips (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)Thomas Edwin Cook, Sr. M.D. (1)John Alton Veillon (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)Planned community set to explode Bonney's population (1)Melvina Scott Meier (1)Local cities prep grant requests for millions in federal funding (1)Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension over allegations of improper conduct while receiving massages while a member of the Houston Texans. What do you think of his punishment? (1)Updates for Aug 11, 2022 (1)Ernest Ray Cotton (1)Jeannette Stephens (1)Lisa Benton toon for Aug. 9, 2022 (1) Online Poll Are you concerned about campus security at your child's school? You voted: Not worried at all A little worried Somewhat worried Very worried Don't have kids in local schools Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads 2210 Request for Bids for Mowing Request for Requeast for Qualifications-Energy Public Auction-9809 CAUSE NO. 118063-CV 149th District Summer Garage Sale Bulletin
