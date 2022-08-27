Jerome-Jansky

Jerome “Jake” John Jansky

October 20, 1933 –

August 23, 2022

Jerome John “Jake” Jansky, 88 years old, passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home in Freeport.

He had six children, Paula (RC Smith), Dana, Garry (deceased), Terry, Kelly (Carol), and Larry (Constance).

He was a hard worker, he enjoyed dancing and country music, but his true loves (besides Dolly Parten) were his family and saving money!

A Memorial Service at Stroud Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, with Visitation at 5:00 p.m. and Service at 6:00 p.m.

