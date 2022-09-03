Jessie Higgins Sep 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessie HigginsJessie Higgins, 78, of Angleton, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Funeral services are pending with Gardner’s Funeral Home of Angleton, Texas. gardnerfuneralhome.net 979-849-6379. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Angleton ISD sees big savings heading into November bond election Brazoria wastewater plant overhaul gets closer as bid dates near Swap meeting: Freeport and Brazosport ISD talk trade for real restate LARRY PARKS: Being patient can be rewarding 1st quarter leads Angleton past Clear Lake FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD State school board delays social studies review Blotter for September 3, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman turns herself in after plastic bag hoaxTHE SCOOP: LJ barber branches out with his own shopCoast Guard escorts seven to shore from south of FreeportCTE in Angleton ready to goBISD, Brazosport College and Region 4 welcome 67 apprenticesCarmelo Seth BedollaIt's an honor to be honored; Facts names its Citizen of the YearAlarmist grocery store post a hoax, police sayGene E. “Coach” SmithAnthony Ray Lunford Images Videos CommentedMICHAEL MORRIS: Thinking being treated as a crime (2)Updates for Aug 25, 2022 (2)Global Viral Transport Medium Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - BD, Hardy DX, HiMedia Labs, Laboratory Corp of America, Puritan Medical Products, Thermo Fisher Scientific, & Vircell - ResearchAndMarkets.com (2)Letter to the editor for Aug. 9, 2022 (1)Calvin Lee “Hucky Man” Phillips (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Don't believe everything on social media (1)Thomas Edwin Cook, Sr. M.D. (1)John Alton Veillon (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)Planned community set to explode Bonney's population (1)Melvina Scott Meier (1)Local cities prep grant requests for millions in federal funding (1)Infrastructure funds paying to plug wells (1)Updates for Aug 11, 2022 (1)Ernest Ray Cotton (1)Lloyd Buckheit Sr. (1)Lisa Benton toon for Aug. 9, 2022 (1) Online Poll Are you concerned about campus security at your child's school? You voted: Not worried at all A little worried Somewhat worried Very worried Don't have kids in local schools Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Public Sale-Express Request for CAUSE NO. 118063-CV 149th District Notice to City of Oyster Creek Now Hiring Notice of Request for Sealed Public Architectural Program Manager Dole Building Bulletin
